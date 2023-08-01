Gibson (10-6) yielded one run on four hits and two walks over sx innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over Toronto.

Gibson tossed four shutout frames before the Blue Jays finally broke through for a run in the fifth inning. He's turned in three consecutive quality starts but he'd given up at least four runs in four of five outings prior to this stretch. Gibson lowered his ERA to 4.53 with a 108:42 K:BB through 133 frames this season. He's currently expected to face the Mets at home this weekend.