Gibson (7-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against Cleveland. He struck out three.

Gibson has now won three consecutive starts, allowing four runs over 19.2 innings in that span. The 35-year-old righty sports a 3.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 47:23 K:BB through seven starts (41.2 innings) this season. Gibson will look to extend his winning streak in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week in Milwaukee.