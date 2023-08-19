Gibson (12-7) allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out six without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Athletics.

Gibson wasn't great, but he managed to avoid walking a batter and also kept the ball in the yard. The Orioles' offense did the rest, carrying him to his third win in his last four starts. The right-hander has given up 17 runs over 23.1 innings in that span and now has a 4.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 127:45 K:BB through 150.1 innings over 26 starts this year. Gibson is projected for a home start versus the Rockies next week.