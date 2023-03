Gibson (1-0) picked up the win Thursday against Boston, allowing four earned runs off six hits and a walk while striking out three batters through five innings.

Gibson left the game in the sixth with an 8-2 lead and two runners on base, but Keegan Akin allowed both to cross the plate in relief. While Gibson likely has good job security in the Orioles' rotation, his pitch-to-contact approach and 5.05 ERA from last season put a ceiling on his fantasy value for 2023.