Gibson (4-1) took the loss against Kansas City on Wednesday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and no walks over 6.2 innings. He did not record any strikeouts.

Gibson's outing started well, as he gave up just one run over his first five frames. The Royals tagged him for another run in the sixth, but it was the seventh when things fell apart for the veteran right-hander. Gibson gave up four hits in that frame -- including a double and a triple -- and was charged with four runs by the time the inning was over. Meanwhile, the Orioles couldn't push over any runs against five KC pitchers, leading to Gibson's first loss of the campaign. The six runs and 10 hits he allowed Wednesday were both season-worst marks.