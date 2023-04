Gibson earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and zero walks over seven innings against the Rangers. He struck out five.

Gibson gave up two solo homers in the game to Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe, but outside of that it was a very strong outing for the veteran right-hander. He's now 2-0 on the season, but this was a much better effort than the one he had against the Red Sox on Opening Day. Gibson is scheduled for a friendly matchup against the Athletics on Monday.