Gibson did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out five.

Gibson's now logged quality starts in three of his last four outings after struggling to a 6.84 ERA in June. The veteran right-hander held the Phillies to one run through his first five frames Tuesday before surrendering a game-tying home run to Bryce Harper in the sixth. Overall, Gibson is 9-6 this season with a 4.68 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 103:40 K:BB across 22 starts (127 innings). He's currently in line to face the Blue Jays on the road in his next outing.