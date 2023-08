Gibson (11-6) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings to earn the win Saturday over the Mets.

Gibson's been on a roll lately, posting four straight quality starts with two wins, a 3.24 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 25 innings in that span. The strong stretch has trimmed his ERA to 4.50 with a 1.28 WHIP and 117:43 K:BB through 140 innings across 24 starts overall. Gibson will try to keep it rolling in Seattle for his next projected start.