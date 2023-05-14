Gibson (4-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out five.

Gibson struggled to find a rhythm Sunday and suffered his third straight loss. The right-hander has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his first nine starts with Baltimore and isn't striking enough batters out (36:16 K:BB over 52 innings). Gibson will look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game weekend set in Toronto.