Gibson (4-2) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings during a 3-0 defeat to the Rays. He struck out four.

Despite notching his third quality start of the year, Gibson took his second loss, as Tampa Bay's pitching staff combined for a shutout. It was a solid bounce-back performance for the right-hander, who surrendered a season-high six runs last time out, and he currently sports a 4.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB through his first eight starts (47 innings) with Baltimore. His next start is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus the Pirates.