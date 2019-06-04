Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Drafted by Orioles

The Orioles have selected Stowers with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A left-handed corner outfielder from Stanford, Stowers' top tool is his above-average power. That power translates with a wood bat -- he slashed .326/.361/.565 with six home runs in 34 games in the Cape Cod League last summer. However, hidden in that production was a pretty shaky approach (34:7 K:BB). He worked to silence those concerns this year, striking out just 15 times with 11 walks in 29 PAC-12 games, but many evaluators are still worried about how his hit tool will develop in pro ball. He could end up being a No. 5 or No. 6 hitter in the big leagues if he maxes out.