Stowers was removed from Saturday's game against the Rays with right wrist discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Stowers was taken out of the contest in the sixth inning with soreness in his right wrist, and Colton Cowser took Stowers' place in left field. Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, Stowers' injury stems from a dive he made during the series against the Blue Jays earlier this week and is considered minor.