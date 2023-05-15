Stowers was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Stowers will head back to Norfolk after he went 2-for-26 with no extra-base hits and nine strikeouts over 11 games since being recalled April 30. The outfielder is batting just .067 over 30 at-bats this season with the Orioles and will look to get right with Norfolk before potentially returning to Baltimore later this season. Logan Gillaspie was called up from Triple-A on Monday and will replace Stowers on the 26-man roster.