Stowers was removed from Saturday's game against the Rays with right wrist discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Stowers was taken out of the contest in the sixth inning with soreness in his right wrist, though it's unclear when the injury occurred. Colton Cowser will take Stowers' place in left field. For the time being, Stowers can be considered day-to-day.