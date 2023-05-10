site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Sitting against southpaw
Stowers is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Stowers will take a seat against left-hander Jalen Beeks on Wednesday. Anthony Santander will get the start in right field while Ryan O'Hearn will operate as the designated hitter.
