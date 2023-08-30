Stowers was placed on the minor-league injured list Wednesday at Triple-A Norfolk due to a fractured nose, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Stowers took a pitch to the face Tuesday in Norfolk's win over the Triple-A affiliate of the Red Sox. Given the timing and severity of the injury, it could very well be a season-ender. The 25-year-old outfielder went 2-for-30 (.067) between two different stints with the Orioles back in April and May, but he was sporting a decent .849 OPS through 60 games this summer with Norfolk.