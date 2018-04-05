Orioles' Lamar Sparks: Opens in extended spring training

Sparks will open the season in extended spring training, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

Sparks' only pro experience is the 42 games he played in the Gulf Coast League last season, so it's not surprising that the Orioles weren't quite ready to send the 19-year-old to Low-A. As one of the few position players in Baltimore's system with the tools to be an impact big leaguer, he is a legitimate candidate to significantly increase his dynasty-league stock this season. Sparks is a plus runner with a 6-foot-2, 170-pound frame that portends more power down the road.