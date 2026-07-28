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Orioles' Leody Taveras: Goes deep against Detroit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Taveras went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Orioles' 8-5 win over the Tigers on Monday.

Taveras entered Monday's game having gone 0-for-14 over his four prior outings, but he contributed offensively by belting a solo home run off Keider Montero in the fifth inning to extend Baltimore's lead to 5-3. Despite his recent struggles at the plate, Taveras has been seeing more reliable playing time in the outfield, which has coincided with the absence of Blaze Alexander (hand).

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