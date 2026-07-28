Orioles' Leody Taveras: Goes deep against Detroit

Taveras went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Orioles' 8-5 win over the Tigers on Monday.

Taveras entered Monday's game having gone 0-for-14 over his four prior outings, but he contributed offensively by belting a solo home run off Keider Montero in the fifth inning to extend Baltimore's lead to 5-3. Despite his recent struggles at the plate, Taveras has been seeing more reliable playing time in the outfield, which has coincided with the absence of Blaze Alexander (hand).