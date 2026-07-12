Orioles' Leody Taveras: Goes yard in three-RBI game

Taveras went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Royals.

Taveras tallied his second-highest RBI output of the season, last collecting at least three RBI during the April 20 win in Kansas City. The switch-hitting outfielder had gone hitless in his prior 15 at-bats to Sunday and remains stuck in a part-time role, slashing an uninspiring .237/.314/.364 with 19 extra-base hits, 34 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 35 runs scored over 290 plate appearances this year.