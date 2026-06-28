Orioles' Leody Taveras: Heading to bench Sunday

Taveras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Taveras has maintained a .248/.324/.363 slash line (95 wRC+) to go with two home runs and nine stolen bases across 260 plate appearances on the season, giving the Orioles adequate production while the team has navigated numerous injuries. However, with Adley Rutschman (concussion) and Dylan Beavers (oblique) returning from the injured list Sunday, the Orioles are perhaps as healthy as they've been at any point this season, which could result in Taveras fading into more of a fourth-outfielder role. Baltimore will go with Taylor Ward, Colton Cowser and Beavers as its starting outfield trio from left to right in Sunday's series finale.