Orioles' Leody Taveras: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taveras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Taveras extended his hitting streak to seven games in Saturday's 4-2 loss, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- and a walk. Though he'll exit the lineup Sunday while the Guardians send lefty Joey Cantillo to the hill, the switch-hitting Taveras appears to have solidified himself as a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Orioles' Leody Taveras: Hits solo homer vs. Cleveland•
-
Orioles' Leody Taveras: Taking seat for series finale•
-
Orioles' Leody Taveras: Taking hold of center-field duties•
-
Orioles' Leody Taveras: Making first start of season•
-
Orioles' Leody Taveras: Signs with O's•
-
Mariners' Leody Taveras: Clears waivers•