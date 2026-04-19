Taveras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Taveras extended his hitting streak to seven games in Saturday's 4-2 loss, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- and a walk. Though he'll exit the lineup Sunday while the Guardians send lefty Joey Cantillo to the hill, the switch-hitting Taveras appears to have solidified himself as a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitching.