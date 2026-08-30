Taveras went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Taveras drove in more than half of his team's runs in the win, belting a ground-rule RBI double in the third inning and adding a two-run two-bagger in the sixth. The veteran outfielder has gone just 5-for-21 over his past five games, but he's knocked in a hearty eight runs with three extra-base hits during that span. On the season, Taveras is slashing .227/.299/.363 with eight homers, 15 doubles, six triples, 53 runs, 52 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 423 plate appearances.