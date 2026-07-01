Orioles' Leody Taveras: Productive in Wednesday's win

Tavares went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Getting the start in center field and batting seventh against left-hander Noah Schultz, Tavares swiped his 10th bag of the year in the sixth inning before swatting his third homer of the season, and first since April 20, in the eighth off Brandon Eisert. With the Orioles' outfield fully healthy again, Tavares will get most of his playing time in a short-side platoon role in place of either Colton Cowser or Dylan Beavers. Through 75 games, Tavares sports a .696 OPS that would be his best mark since 2023.