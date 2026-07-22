Orioles' Leody Taveras: Sitting after three straight starts

Taveras is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Taveras will head to the bench for the nightcap after he made his third consecutive start in the outfield in the Orioles' 6-3 loss earlier in the day. With Samuel Basallo (shoulder) joining Adley Rutschman (wrist) on the injured list, the Orioles are expected to use a rotation of players at designated hitter for the time being, which could in turn clear the way for Taveras to pick up semi-regular reps in the outfield.