Diaz was claimed off waivers by the Orioles from the Braves on Thursday.

It's been quite a whirlwind for Diaz this offseason, as he's gone from the Marlins to the Pirates to the Orioles to the Braves and now back to the Orioles via either waivers or trade. This time he's taking the roster spot of Ryan O'Hearn, who was just acquired by Baltimore on Tuesday. Assuming he doesn't go on the move again before Opening Day, Diaz will compete for playing time at first base against righties for the O's.