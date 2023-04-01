Diaz (shoulder) is playing in Florida and will link up with Triple-A Norfolk for their home opener Tuesday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Diaz dealt with a sore shoulder in the middle of March and was ultimately reassigned to minor-league camp. The 26-year-old bounced around on waivers a lot throughout the offseason, so there could be some demand if he's blocked from a big-league spot in Baltimore and shows well at the Triple-A level.