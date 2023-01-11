The Orioles designated Diaz for assignment Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
For the fifth time this offseason, Diaz has been moved off an organization's 40-man roster with the Orioles needing a spot for reliever Darwinzon Hernandez, who was acquired from the Red Sox. The 26-year-old Diaz's prospect pedigree and strong minor-league production has made him an intriguing pickup on the cheap this offseason, but his poor results at the big-league level and lack of defensive versatility has also kept him on the periphery of 40-man rosters.