Diaz went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League win over the Tigers.

Diaz is one of a handful of lefty hitters in contention for a bench spot with the Orioles this spring. He made a strong first impression Sunday, knocking in all four RBI during a nine-run fifth inning. Diaz could face an uphill battle to get back on the 40-man roster, as he has played exclusively at first base and designated hitter in the majors, and he has just four games of experience in left field in the minors since 2018. If the Orioles opt for a more versatile option like Terrin Vavra or Franchy Cordero, Diaz would likely begin the year with Triple-A Norfolk.