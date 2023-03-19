Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Diaz (shoulder) is still a few days away from a return, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Diaz has been able to take batting practice while dealing with his sore shoulder, but the 26-year-old is still not ready to return to the lineup at this point. Since Diaz is not on the 40-man roster, the Orioles could place him on the minor-league injured list if he's not ready for the start of the season.