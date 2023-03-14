site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup
Diaz was scratched from the Orioles' lineup Tuesday due to undisclosed reasons, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles should provide more information on Diaz's status shortly. Coby Mayo will slide into the Baltimore lineup in Diaz's place.
