Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Sunday that Diaz (shoulder) is still a few days away from a return, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Diaz has been able to take batting practice while dealing with his sore shoulder, but the 26-year-old is still not ready to return to the lineup at this point. Since Diaz is not on the 40-man roster, the Orioles could play Diaz on the minor-league injured list if he's not ready for the start of the season.
