Diaz (shoulder) plans to take batting practice Friday and return to game action in a few days, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Diaz had to be scratched from Tuesday's lineup with a sore left shoulder, but he's expected to be fine. The 26-year-old is attempting to crack the Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee.
More News
-
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Dealing with sore shoulder•
-
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Makes impact in spring game•
-
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Loses 40-man spot once again•
-
Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Headed back to Baltimore•