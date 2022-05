Allen was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Allen was designated for assignment by Cleveland over the weekend and will now make his way to Baltimore. The 24-year-old made four appearances for the Guardians and allowed three earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and three walks over six innings. He worked as a starter in 2021 but has been operating as a reliever this season.