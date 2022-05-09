Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Allen will work out of the bullpen to begin his time with the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "I think we're always open for options, but he'll start out in the bullpen, and I'll try to get him a lower-leverage situation early just because he hasn't pitched in a while," Hyde said of Allen. "Looking forward to seeing what he can do. We really like his arm."

After Baltimore claimed Allen off waivers from Cleveland last week, the southpaw was viewed as a candidate to step into the Orioles' depleted rotation, but he'll instead be eased into his new organization in a low-leverage relief role. Allen has yet to debut for his new team and could be called on as a multi-inning option in Thursday's game against the Cardinals, which Baltimore plans to treat as a bullpen day.