Gillaspie was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Gillaspie will return to Baltimore after he was sent down April 19. While in Triple-A, the right-hander appeared in seven games with Norfolk, producing a 1.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with seven strikeouts over six innings. Gillaspie struggled to a 7.20 ERA in eight appearances with the Orioles earlier this season, so he'll look to carry the momentum he has built up with Norfolk in his return to the majors. To make room for Gillaspie on the 26-man roster, Kyle Stowers was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move Monday.