The Orioles recalled Gillaspie from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Gillaspie is one of three right-handed relievers the Orioles will bring up for Monday's series opener with the Yankees after Baltimore needed six bullpen arms to record all 33 outs of Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Rays when Spenser Watkins (elbow) exited after allowing all three batters he faced to reach base. The Orioles placed Watkins on the 15-day injured list to clear a spot on the roster for Gillaspie, who had previously been optioned to Triple-A on Saturday.