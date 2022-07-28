Gillaspie was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Gillaspie will return to the Orioles' active roster for a third stint in the big leagues this season. The right-hander has produced a 4.35 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with four strikeouts over 10.1 innings in 11 appearances with the squad. Nick Vespi was optioned to Norfolk in a corresponding move Thursday.

