The Orioles recalled Gillaspie from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore swapped Gillaspie onto the 26-man active roster as a replacement for infielder Rylan Bannon, who was optioned to Norfolk. Between stops at Triple-A and Double-A Bowie this season, the 25-year-old Gillaspie has delivered a 3.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over nine relief appearances.