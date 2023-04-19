Baltimore optioned Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Gillaspie was moved off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Kyle Bradish (toe), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Washington. In his eight appearances with the Orioles, Gillaspie posted a 7.20 ERA and 5:3 K:BB over five innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Suffers first loss•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Quietly rolling in spring•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Picks up first big-league win•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Headed to majors•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Sent back to Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Recalled from Triple-A•