Baltimore optioned Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Gillaspie is optioned down to Triple-A to make room for Kyle Bradish (toe) with Bradish coming off the 15-day injured list for a start against the Nationals on Wednesday. In his eight appearances with the Orioles, Gillaspie posted a 7.20 ERA over five innings with a 5:3 K:BB.

More News