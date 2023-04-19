Baltimore optioned Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Gillaspie is optioned down to Triple-A to make room for Kyle Bradish (toe) with Bradish coming off the 15-day injured list for a start against the Nationals on Wednesday. In his eight appearances with the Orioles, Gillaspie posted a 7.20 ERA over five innings with a 5:3 K:BB.
