Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
May 16, 2023
Orioles optioned Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Cole Irvin will get the call in a corresponding roster move, presumably to operate as a long reliever. Gillaspie threw 40 pitches out of the bullpen in Monday's loss to the Angels and was going to be unavailable for a bit. He carries a 6.75 ERA in 6.2 major-league innings this year.
