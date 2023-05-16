The Orioles optioned Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Cole Irvin will get the call in a corresponding roster move, presumably to operate as a long reliever. Gillaspie threw 40 pitches out of the bullpen in Monday's loss to the Angels and was going to be unavailable for a bit. He carries a 6.75 ERA in 6.2 major-league innings this year.

