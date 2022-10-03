Gillaspie (1-0) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the win Sunday over the Yankees.
Gillaspie worked the sixth inning and became the pitcher of record when the Orioles took the lead for good in the top of the seventh. The 25-year-old righty has made three appearances since his latest call-up Sept. 26, allowing two runs (one earned) over 4.2 innings while recording four strikeouts. He's pitched to a 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through 16.2 major-league innings this year, though he's worked almost exclusively in a middle-relief role.