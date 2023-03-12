Gillaspie has yet to allow an earned run over five innings across five Grapefruit League games.

The 25-year-old has added a 7:2 K:BB and allowed just two hits so far. Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com isn't projecting Gillaspie for the Opening Day bullpen as of Sunday, but the right-hander can't pitch much better than he has so far in the spring. The Orioles' crowded rotation competition could lead to a couple of potential starters initially working out of the bullpen, which could lead to Gillaspie beginning the year at Triple-A Norfolk despite his strong spring. He was solid in the majors last year, logging a 3.12 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 17.1 innings, but his 5.09 ERA and 1.37 WHIP at Triple-A suggest he could benefit from a bit more time in the minors.