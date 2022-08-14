Gillaspie was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Gillaspie has already been called up and optioned several times this season, and he will again rejoin the big club after tossing four clean innings over his last three minor-league outings. He has allowed five earned runs at the big-league level this season, but four of those came in his last appearance with the Orioles in mid-June.
