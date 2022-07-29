Gillaspie was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Gillaspie was called up by Baltimore on Thursday but will return to the minors without seeing game action. Friday's starter Kyle Bradish (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
