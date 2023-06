Gillaspie was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Gillaspie got into two games during this stint in the majors, allowing one run over 2.1 innings. He pitched two innings Friday after a poor start from Kyle Gibson, and the Orioles swapped Gillaspie out with Bruce Zimmermann. Gillaspie has a 6.00 ERA, 2.11 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over nine major-league innings this season.