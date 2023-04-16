Gillaspie (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits without recording an out to take the extra-inning loss versus the White Sox on Saturday.

Gillaspie was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the 10th inning. He instead gave up a game-tying RBI double to Yasmani Grandal before Oscar Colas knocked a walkoff single. Gillaspie has permitted a run in four of his last five outings, and he owns a 7.20 ERA, 2.20 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB over five innings this season.