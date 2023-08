Rinehart was traded from the Mariners to the Orioles on Tuesday in exchange for Eduard Bazardo, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Bazardo was designated for assignment Sunday, so this is a pretty minor transaction. Rinehart logged an impressive 2.84 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 25.7 K-BB% and 51.2 percent groundball rate while saving 10 games at High-A, but given that he turns 26 in September and has never pitched above High-A it's hard to put much stock in those strong numbers.