The Orioles signed Trivino to a one-year contract Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Trivino recently opted out of his minor-league contract with the Phillies when he didn't receive a promotion despite a 2.77 ERA and 20:4 K:BB over 13 innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Orioles were willing to give him the major-league deal he sought, and Trivino will provide Baltimore with an experienced middle reliever.