The Orioles designated Trivino for assignment Sunday.

Baltimore signed Trivino to a one-year deal Monday, but he's now been booted off the 40-man roster less than a week later after yielding six earned runs on six hits and three walks over three innings across two relief appearances. The 34-year-old righty is likely to clear waivers, though he'll have the option of electing free agency if he doesn't intend to stick around in the Orioles organization as bullpen depth at Triple-A Norfolk.